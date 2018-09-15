Kristin Crowley
Josh Morgan

13 INVESTIGATES: Belvidere man alleges excessive force of police in midst of bitter custody dispute

A Belvidere man says an officer with the Belvidere Police Department left him battered and bloody on Father's Day 2018 for no reason. However, police say they were doing their

13 INVESTIGATES: Belvidere man alleges excessive force of police in midst of bitter custody dispute
RECENT SLIDESHOWS

No found posts.

Rockford
61°
Freeport
58°
DeKalb
60°
Rochelle
60°
Sterling
62°
Janesville
61°
Monroe
Yelich, Shaw, Moustakas homers lead Brewers past Pirates

Yelich, Shaw, Moustakas homers lead Brewers past Pirates

12:45 am

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers played long ball with homers by Christian Yelich, Travis Shaw and Mike Moustakas. It was a small-ball play by Orlando Arcia that was the game-changer. With the Brewers clinging to a one-run lead in the sixth, Arcia pushed a

Click for forecast details>>
CONNECT WITH KBJR 6
Facebook Twitter Instagram
UP TO THE MINUTE