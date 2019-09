ROCKFORD – Harlem graduate and rising Lamar junior Carson Racich joined the 13 Sports Authority for its latest Catching Up at City Market featured interview.

Racich is the latest Southland Conference Newcomer of the Year after a strong first season in Texas following her transfer to Lamar’s golfing program. She’s back home for the summer and ready to compete in the annual Greater Rockford Women’s Golf Classic tournament.

For the full interview, click on the attached video.