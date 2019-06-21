Catching up at City Market – Sophie Brunner



ROCKFORD – Sophie Brunner is fresh off her 2nd professional basketball season in Italy, suiting up for a team just outside of Milan this past season. After winning back-to-back state titles at Aquin and finding big success at Arizona State in the PAC-12, Brunner continues to hone her skills and work on her game to carve out a bigger role overseas.

She plays in the top Italian league, and will likely continue her basketball career next season. Brunner is also focused on giving back to young basketball players while she’s home. She will host a basketball camp at Eastland High School next Monday-Wednesday from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. She’s also helping coach an AAU team in the area. She wants to pass along her love and knowledge of the game that’s given so much to her and helped her get where she is in life.