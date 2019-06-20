Rockford Rotary presents Service Above Self awards



ROCKFORD (WREX) – Residents gathered on Thursday night to honor people who went above and beyond with community service.

The 51st annual Service Above Self awards honored four individuals who made a significant contribution in the Rockford area. This year featured a new community impact award in honor of Mary-Stuart Carruthers, which was given to the Catholic Women’s League. Organizers say they are continually amazed each year they review the accomplishments of the award winners.

“It’s such an honor and it’s so humbling to be able to read these nominations, and all of us who are on the committee who read the nominations are in awe of what these people do on a volunteer basis,” said Rockford Rotary Service Above Self awards Chairman Joan Kole.

According to Rockford Rotary, these are the recipients of 2019’s Service Above Self Awards and the reasons each recipient got the award: