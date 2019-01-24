Rockford man arrested on murder charges

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford man is arrested and charged in the December death of 31-year-old Jamie Stephens.

Nickles T. Parks, 26 of Rockford, is charged with first degree murder, armed robbery and concealing a homicidal death, according to Winnebago County authorities.

On Monday, Dec. 10, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 9200 block of Knapp Road in rural Winnebago County for reported of a death. Deputies found Stephens off the roadway in a tree line. It appeared he had been intentionally left there and did not live in the area.

He died because of several gunshot wounds.

Parks was arrested on Jan. 23 in connection to the death. He’s in custody at the Winnebago County Jail on a $2,000,000 bond.