SwedishAmerican breaks ground on $60 million women and children’s tower

A new multi-million dollar project is now underway at SwedishAmerican Hospital.

The hospital broke ground on its women and children’s tower Thursday afternoon. The $60 million addition to its main campus will house a Level III NICU.

SwedishAmerican says it’s excited to provide this type of care to its tiniest patients.

"Historically, SwedishAmerican has been a very busy hospital for deliveries," President & CEO Dr. Michael Born said.

Dr. Born said it will also bring new jobs to the area.

"During the construction phase there will be about 400 union contractor jobs going on during construction," Born said. "Upon completion with the services that will be here, there will probably be several dozen new permanent jobs within healthcare at SwedishAmerican."

The facility will also allow more room for a bigger emergency room and surgical areas in its existing building.

The new tower is expected to open in 2020.