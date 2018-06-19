Severe weather causes flooding at Mercyhealth’s Rockton Avenue hospital

13 WREX has confirmed through multiple employees at Mercyhealth that flood waters have entered the basement of the Rockton Avenue hospital campus Monday evening.

That’s thanks to severe storms and flash flooding that swept in to the Rockford area Monday evening, wreaking havoc on the evening commute and washing out many Rockford neighborhoods.

In one video posted on Facebook, an employee shows water reaching up to her ankles in the hospital’s basement. In another, debris can be seen moving through the hallways of the basement.

13 WREX has reached out to Mercyhealth for comment on the safety of the hospital and patient conditions but we have not heard back. A 13 WREX reporter went inside the hospital and was told visitors were not allowed in. Anyone who needs medical attention should still go to the emergency room. We were also told a staff meeting was taking place at that time.

We expect to hear back from Mercyhealth shortly. We will update this article as more information comes in.