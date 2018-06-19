KFACT asks community to help send Rockford girls off to college

K-FACT, also known as keeping families and communities together, is preparing to once again help women who are preparing to take that next step into college. 

On Saturday, K-FACT will host third annual college and career trunk show. The goal is to provide members of the Lady All-Stars program going to college with a basket of college and career necessities.    

K-FACT is asking members of the community and area businesses to make donations. 

"When the girls see kind of the support of the community and that they really have people that are rooting for them to see them make it to those different milestones in life, it’s the dynamics that it have in terms of the impact is amazing," Crystal Matlock, KFACT Mentor and Internship Specialist says. 

The wish list the lady all stars have include dorm room essentials, school supplies and gift cards to buy books or other supplies. 

The trunk show will be in the south parking lot of Second First Church in Rockford. The organization will take in donations from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

