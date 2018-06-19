Inspiring 815: Michaela Jones

Michaela Jones is one of Lincoln Middle School’s newest cheerleaders for next year.

“We do stunts, we do moves, we do jumps, we do tumbling and stuff like that,” Michaela told 13 News when we sat down with her at her home.

But her tryout a few weeks ago was a little out of the norm, because Michaela had major hip surgery back in March and she wasn’t even supposed to be walking this much yet.

“She said give me my walker, and I said ‘Your walker? You shouldn’t be doing this with your walker.'” said Sam Jones, Michaela’s father. “If she wants to do cheer leading, and there’s a roadblock, or a big barrier in the way, she’s gonna figure out a way to do it,” he said.

Keeping Michaela down for several weeks was quite the challenge for Sam and his wife.

“I had to wake up several times in the night to make sure her legs were straight.” Sam said.Luckily, they had some help from Michaela’s little sister, Maddie.

“Sometimes I watched her when she was sick.” Maddie said.

But it was no surprise that as soon as Michaela was physically able to, she was up and at ’em.

“Her always doing what she wants to, we were expecting her to like jump out of bed and try to walk, and she’s very protective of it. But when she was ready to go, she was ready to go.” Sam said.

Michaela proved to everyone that no obstacle is too hard for her to accomplish her dream.

Michaela Jones, inspiring 815, one cheer at a time.