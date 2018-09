A 27-year-old Freeport man died Thursday in a motorcycle crash.

The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office identifies him as Kyle Ramos.

They say Ramos was riding his motorcycle late Wednesday at Bypass 20 and Route 75 west of Freeport when he struck a curb and crashed.

He was taken by ambulance to the hospital where he later died. The coroner’s office says he died of blunt trauma of the head, chest and abdomen.