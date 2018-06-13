Bicyclists ride 120 for hunger awareness campaign

Six bikes, 120 miles, 4 days. A group from Trinity Lutheran Church in Rockford cycling to Rock Island. It’s part of the Evangelical Lutheran Church’s American World Hunger Campaign.

"Part of our biking is to ride through communities, and stop at churches along the way, and bring awareness of world hunger." said Carol Erickson, the Co-Chair of the World Hunger Committee for the Northern Illinois ELCA.

Hunger is problem Erickson sees every day.

"I work with low income and food insecure families. so I see it day in and day out. I see families struggling to put food on the table." said Erickson.

The goal of the ride is to raise awareness about hunger issues in Rockford, so the city will get a grant from the ELCA.

"Right now we think, it’s estimated about 1 in 4 kids are food insecure. So, Rockford’s really been hit." said Erickson.

Though Heide Gallagher doesn’t see it every day like Erickson, it is a cause she knows is important.

"There’s people who don’t have the same opportunities that we do, and it’s important to help them and care for them too." said Gallagher, who’s riding with the group.

While it’s not typically how a 16-year-old would spend four days of her summer, she says it’s worth it.

"I’ve been volunteering since I was little, and it’s just really important to me to help others when they can’t help themselves, because of the situation they’re in." said Gallagher.

Even if the part she’s most excited about is the end!

The group will end their journey at Augustana College in Rock Island on Friday.

