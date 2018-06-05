Rockford City Council approves solar farm expansion

Tripling the amount of energy produced at the Chicago Rockford International Airport, that’s what the Wanxiang America group in Rockford says it wants to do. 

The city’s economic development director Karl Franzen says this comes after the Illinois legislature created a law last year to encourage developers like Wanxiang to expand its services. 

"We’ve seen this in communities all over Illinois," Franzen says. "The interest with finding land and finding partners and building these renewable energy farms." 

And with that expansion, leaders say you can expect to see more job postings popping up. Although, they say they aren’t quite sure how many could be coming to the Rockford area. 

"There are jobs related to solar farms," Franzen says. "Number one, the production of solar panels at the factory Wanxiang factory in our Global Trade Park says there are jobs as far as maintenance and installing those panels." 

While Rockford City Alderman Linda McNeely, D-13th ward, says she’s in favor of anything that produces more business, she says she’s skeptical about the agreement the city has with the developer especially when it comes to the real estate taxes. 

"Usually in a lease agreement as part of rent, the cost of real estate taxes is covered or its delineated out or it’s a separate and the leaser pays the real estate taxes," she says. 

That proposal passed the full Rockford City Council and leaders say the developer can now go ahead and start applying for the proper permits to expand. 

Flood threats subside while light rain lingers

Flood threats subside while light rain lingers

ROCKFORD (WREX) – Flash flood threats are over thanks to lighter rainfall Wednesday, though the light rain will not allow

