Beloit School District breaks ground on welcome center

The Beloit School District breaks ground on its new welcome center Monday morning. A project school officials say is finally set to begin thanks to a strong buy-in from the community.

"We have very dedicated, focused staff and community members and when you put all that together, you can’t help but succeed," Beloit School District President Laurie Endres said.

The school district has spent over two years working to get this plan up and running. Leaders with the school district say the donation of a plot of land considered to be the "direct center" of Beloit is what ultimately led to the project getting a green light.

They hope the central location of the center will help give off the best impression as visitors come to town.

"So that people will understand who we are and what we do from  the very first time they encounter the district staff," Endres said.

As of now, the school district believes the welcome center will be completed by 2019.

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

More News

13 Weather Authority

Rockford
68°
Freeport
68°
DeKalb
68°
Rochelle
68°
Sterling
70°
Janesville
68°
Monroe
68°
Rockford
68°
Freeport
68°
DeKalb
68°
Rochelle
68°
Sterling
70°
Janesville
68°
Monroe
68°
Flood threats subside while light rain lingers

Flood threats subside while light rain lingers

ROCKFORD (WREX) – Flash flood threats are over thanks to lighter rainfall Wednesday, though the light rain will not allow

Connect With WREX
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories

Rain returns for the end of the week

Rain has been lacking so far this month with only 4 days measuring rainfall. That should change late this week

Winnebago County 2019 budget nearly $3 million in the red

Not only is the 2019 budget in the red, but the county says it looks like 2018 will end with

Winnebago School District negotiations still ongoing, strike on the table

Will they strike? That's the big question tonight about Winnebago teachers. 

Jury: Man guilty of killing Machesney Park teen

Michael Mernack, 37, killed Rebecaa Finkenhofer, 16, at her Minns home on Dec. 28, 2016.

1 person killed in serious crash in front of Eisenhower M.S.

The Rockford Police Department is on the scene of a serious three car crash in front of Eisenhower Middle School.

Scroll to top
Skip to content