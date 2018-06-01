Loves Park woman competes on Jeopardy

If you watched Jeopardy Thursday, you might’ve seen a familiar face.

Maryanne Theyerl from Loves Park competed on the show that aired Thursday at 3:30 p.m. To celebrate, Maryanne’s family and friends joined her at Backyard Bar & Grill for a watch party.

Maryanne took some time to tell 13 WREX us favorite Jeopardy categories.

"If I was in my wheelhouse categories, easily potent potables, cooking, anything with food, cats, dogs, stuff like that," Theyerl said.

If you watched the interview segment on Jeopardy, Maryanne told Alex Trebek that her and her husband are selling all of their belongings for an extended sailing trip.