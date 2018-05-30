Rockford residents remember Ruthie Fairchild at visitation

The community gathered Tuesday to remember a woman who made a big impact in Rockford.

Ruthie Fairchild’s visitation was at Zion Lutheran Church. Dozens of people came out to share stories about Ruthie, including her food drives through Zion Lutheran Church. She died after a crash last Sunday in Jo Daviess County. The church’s pastor says it’s Ruthie’s joy that will be most remembered.

"Ruthie had a great joy for God’s love and mercy in Christ, and that joy of serving will leave a legacy in people’s lives," Pastor Michael Thomas said.

If you missed the visitation, the church will host another one Wednesday from 10 to 10:45 a.m, with services following at 11 a.m.

Attendees are asked to wear their most stylish hats in honor of Ruthie.