Rockford residents remember Ruthie Fairchild at visitation

The community gathered Tuesday to remember a woman who made a big impact in Rockford.

Ruthie Fairchild’s visitation was at Zion Lutheran Church. Dozens of people came out to share stories about Ruthie, including her food drives through Zion Lutheran Church. She died after a crash last Sunday in Jo Daviess County. The church’s pastor says it’s Ruthie’s joy that will be most remembered.

"Ruthie had a great joy for God’s love and mercy in Christ, and that joy of serving will leave a legacy in people’s lives," Pastor Michael Thomas said.

If you missed the visitation, the church will host another one Wednesday from 10 to 10:45 a.m, with services following at 11 a.m.

Attendees are asked to wear their most stylish hats in honor of Ruthie.

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

More News

13 Weather Authority

Rockford
38°
Freeport
DeKalb
39°
Rochelle
38°
Sterling
38°
Janesville
37°
Monroe
Rockford
38°
Freeport
DeKalb
39°
Rochelle
38°
Sterling
38°
Janesville
37°
Monroe
A foggy morning leads into rain and snow

A foggy morning leads into rain and snow

Rain, Rain Go Away. Sadly, rain and snow chances are expected to stick around until Monday.

Connect With WREX
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories

Rain returns for the end of the week

Rain has been lacking so far this month with only 4 days measuring rainfall. That should change late this week

Winnebago County 2019 budget nearly $3 million in the red

Not only is the 2019 budget in the red, but the county says it looks like 2018 will end with

Winnebago School District negotiations still ongoing, strike on the table

Will they strike? That's the big question tonight about Winnebago teachers. 

Jury: Man guilty of killing Machesney Park teen

Michael Mernack, 37, killed Rebecaa Finkenhofer, 16, at her Minns home on Dec. 28, 2016.

1 person killed in serious crash in front of Eisenhower M.S.

The Rockford Police Department is on the scene of a serious three car crash in front of Eisenhower Middle School.

Scroll to top
Skip to content