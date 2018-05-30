President of Rockford Skating Club responds to Heffron allegations

After an ice skating coach is accused of sexual abuse, one of the clubs he coached at is responding to the allegations.

Gene Heffron, 78, is accused of sexually abusing two children over 7 years.

The president of the Rockford Skating Club, David Sutton, says he was shocked the hear the allegations and says Heffron was a great coach who made a difference for many kids.

"A lot of people have been encouraged to stay in skating because of him," David Sutton said. If it wasn’t for him they probably would’ve left the sport long ago. Their lives would have been very very different and probably in a negative way.

13 WREX also spoke to Sutton’s daughter, who Heffron coached. She and her father said the allegations could be a misunderstanding and it’s hard to see Heffron charged with sex abuse crimes.

"I’m sad. I wish it had never happened and I hope that he’ll be able to get back to doing what he loves," Faith Sutton said.

While David Sutton said Heffron was just a coach, and didn’t actively participate in Rockford Skating Club decisions, he says allegations like this can affect the entire small skating community.

"It causes mistrust. It really does," Sutton said. Because now we’ve got an accusation out there and we don’t understand why. It causes us to get even more siloed, more sheltered and not talk to each other even more. It doesn’t open up dialogue, it closes down dialogue because now we live in more fear."

