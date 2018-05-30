Athlete of the Week – Jake Klekamp

Guilford senior baseball player Jake Klekamp is our new WREX Athlete of the Week. Klekamp pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts in the 4-A Regional title game against DeKalb, lifting the Vikings to their first Regional title in 12 years.

"We always had faith in us," Klekamp said. "We have the team, the ability and we’re all able to do it. We all have a job to do and we get it done."

His teammate Max Klein also provided a huge pitching performance in the Regional semifinals, throwing a complete game shutout with 14 strikeouts.

"We push each other," Klein said. "As much as we can push each other to help us get better."

That team first attitude is something this team has built itself on this year. Now the Vikings get ready for the Sectional round of the playoffs. They take on Barrington Thursday at 4 p.m. in McHenry, after rain postponed the game which was originally scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

