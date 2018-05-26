Early childhood development program will expand in the fall

A 12-week early child development pilot program ends Friday but it will be expanded in the fall.Alignment Rockford and Rockford Public Schools ends its 12-week pilot program called Stay-N-Play. Stay-N-Play was able to reach 7 families with children living at the Grove at Keith Creek. The program teaches parents the importance of engaging in the life of their children and promoting kindergarten readiness."Parents are their first child’s teacher so it really starts at home and so just engaging in the community and the parents understand the roles that they play in their child’s learning," Alignment Rockford Executive Director Anisha Grimmett said. "It’s better to start early than trying to figure that out later."The program will continue in the fall and has plans of expanding to other families throughout the Rockford area. 

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

More News

13 Weather Authority

Rockford
20°
Freeport
15°
DeKalb
20°
Rochelle
15°
Sterling
15°
Janesville
23°
Monroe
19°
Rockford
20°
Freeport
15°
DeKalb
20°
Rochelle
15°
Sterling
15°
Janesville
23°
Monroe
19°
Brisk Wednesday precedes a warmer yet wetter end to the week

Brisk Wednesday precedes a warmer yet wetter end to the week

Wind chills stay in the teens for another day.

Connect With WREX
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories

Rain returns for the end of the week

Rain has been lacking so far this month with only 4 days measuring rainfall. That should change late this week

Winnebago County 2019 budget nearly $3 million in the red

Not only is the 2019 budget in the red, but the county says it looks like 2018 will end with

Winnebago School District negotiations still ongoing, strike on the table

Will they strike? That's the big question tonight about Winnebago teachers. 

Jury: Man guilty of killing Machesney Park teen

Michael Mernack, 37, killed Rebecaa Finkenhofer, 16, at her Minns home on Dec. 28, 2016.

1 person killed in serious crash in front of Eisenhower M.S.

The Rockford Police Department is on the scene of a serious three car crash in front of Eisenhower Middle School.

Scroll to top
Skip to content