Early childhood development program will expand in the fall

A 12-week early child development pilot program ends Friday but it will be expanded in the fall.Alignment Rockford and Rockford Public Schools ends its 12-week pilot program called Stay-N-Play. Stay-N-Play was able to reach 7 families with children living at the Grove at Keith Creek. The program teaches parents the importance of engaging in the life of their children and promoting kindergarten readiness."Parents are their first child’s teacher so it really starts at home and so just engaging in the community and the parents understand the roles that they play in their child’s learning," Alignment Rockford Executive Director Anisha Grimmett said. "It’s better to start early than trying to figure that out later."The program will continue in the fall and has plans of expanding to other families throughout the Rockford area.