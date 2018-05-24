Rural on Tap under new ownership

Rural on Tap in Rockford has new owners.

The craft beer, cocktail and wine bar was recently purchased by Matt and Jamie Pendergrass.

"For us, it’s just continuing to be a destination for exclusive craft beer options, being more aggressive with cocktail programming and staying true to being a neighborhood bar," Matt Pendergrass says.

The Pendergrass family owns a number of bars in the area, including Aero Ale House, Aero 2 in Byron, and they will soon open the Hunt Club in Oregon. They also own the Cave in Byron, which was destroyed by fire in April.

Nick Fosberg opened Rural on Tap back in 2014. It’s located at the corner of Rural and Prospect in Rockford.