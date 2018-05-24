Rural on Tap under new ownership

Rural on Tap in Rockford has new owners. 

The craft beer, cocktail and wine bar was recently purchased by Matt and Jamie Pendergrass. 

"For us, it’s just continuing to be a destination for exclusive craft beer options, being more aggressive with cocktail programming and staying true to being a neighborhood bar," Matt Pendergrass says. 

The Pendergrass family owns a number of bars in the area, including Aero Ale House, Aero 2 in Byron, and they will soon open the Hunt Club in Oregon. They also own the Cave in Byron, which was destroyed by fire in April. 

Nick Fosberg opened Rural on Tap back in 2014. It’s located at the corner of Rural and Prospect in Rockford. 

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

More News

13 Weather Authority

Rockford
24°
Freeport
24°
DeKalb
21°
Rochelle
21°
Sterling
23°
Janesville
27°
Monroe
25°
Rockford
24°
Freeport
24°
DeKalb
21°
Rochelle
21°
Sterling
23°
Janesville
27°
Monroe
25°
A snow covered morning leading to a cold afternoon

A snow covered morning leading to a cold afternoon

The snow might be gone, but the cold temperatures are sticking around.

Connect With WREX
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories

Update: No injuries reported after fire at Crop Production Services near Dixon

13 WREX has learned that there has been a fire at Crop Production Services (CPS) in Dixon early this morning.

Complaints paired with outcry on social media prompts health inspection at RPS 205 schools, 13 News Digs Deeper into the reports

ROCKFORD (WREX) – Students and parents at East High School reached out to 13 News, saying they were unhappy with

Winnebago County board approves 2019 budget after weeks of debate about sheriff’s budget

The Winnebago County Board approves a 2019 budget after weeks of debate on how to close a $4 million budget

Officials on scene of a serious wreck in Rockford

Serious car crash in downtown Rockford.

Rain returns for the end of the week

Rain has been lacking so far this month with only 4 days measuring rainfall. That should change late this week

Scroll to top
Skip to content