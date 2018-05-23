Larabar fruit & nut bars to be made in Belvidere

General Mills gives a big welcome to its newest addition.

The General Mills Belvidere Plant celebrated the addition of Larar fruit and nut bars.

This new addition will bring two new lines to the company which means they will hire more than 75 people.

The expansion is under construction and will be opening in November of this year.

"It’s also going to make our plant that much larger, much more important in the general mills family so it’s a great thing and the business is growing. People love Larabar," said General Mills Belvidere Plant Manager Jean Loesh. 

General Mills is now accepting applications and can apply directly on the General Mills Belvidere website.

