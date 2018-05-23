City launches task force to study Davis Park redevelopment

There is a push from the City of Rockford to revamp Davis Park. 

Mayor Tom McNamara announced today that a 20-member task force will refine plans to redevelop the area. The aging structure was built in the mid 1990s and was as source for entertainment, fun and crowds. A lack of investment in the area, however, has left it dormant. But with a nearby hotel opening soon and more people coming to downtown, the city says it’s critical to capitalize on what Davis Park has to offer. 

The task force will be led by the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. Its executive director says everything is on the table right now, including ice rinks, water features and new music venues. 

"We are really thinking of the park as an active, urban center. That provides passive recreation, active recreation entertainment options. Similar to what you see in other communities in large, central city urban parks," says John Groh, executive director of the RACVB. 

Groh says over the next year, the task force will be hard at work. By 2020, ideas could start to come to fruition. 

