Athlete of the Week – AJ Christensen

Forreston senior hurdler AJ Christensen is our new WREX Athlete of the Week. Christensen qualified for state in both the 110M and 300M hurdles, and looks to improve on his second place finish at state from last year in both events.

"I’m pretty confident but I know there’s good competition," Christensen said of running at state. "It doesn’t matter what the ranks are or where you are at state. It’s how well you perform."

It wasn’t always smooth on the track for Christensen, who was thrust into hurdles in 8th grade. He succeeded at first, but then had some challenges at the high school level.

"It didn’t go as planned," Christensen said. "I was like, maybe I should try something new, but then I was like, I’ll stick with it because that’s what I do."

Christensen’s coach relishes the opportunity to coach him for one final state meet.

"He’s probably a once in a lifetime type of athlete that you’ll have," Robert Wagner said.

Christensen helped Forreston to a perfect football season with a state championship in 2016. He hopes to make one more run for a state title on the track this weekend.