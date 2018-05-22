Roosevelt High School celebrates graduation

Roosevelt High School seniors crossed a major milestone Tuesday as many walked across the stage during graduation ceremonies.

The ceremony took place at 2 p.m. at Rock Valley College. Several students told 13 News they plan to enter the work force or continue their education at college. 

Roosevelt is the first high school to hold ceremonies this week. Below is the RPS 205 graduation schedule: 

— East High School – 10 a.m. Wednesday at Rock Valley College 
— Guilford High School – 2 p.m. Wednesday at Rock Valley College 
— Auburn High School – 10 a.m. Thursday at Rock Valley College 
— Jefferson high School – 2 p.m. Thursday at Rock Valley College

Rockford
28°
Freeport
28°
DeKalb
29°
Rochelle
28°
Sterling
28°
Janesville
30°
Monroe
28°
