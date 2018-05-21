Injuries reported in Loves Park crash

Injuries are reported after a crash in the 5500 block of North Second Street in Loves Park, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. 

Officials say the three-car crash happened around 5 p.m. Monday. Authorities say two cars were involved in the crash and that injuries have been reported. The sheriff’s office says they appear to be non-life threatening, but that people have been taken away by ambulance. 

Officials on the scene say the driver of a Honda CRV did not stop at a red light, causing the crash. 

