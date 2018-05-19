Police from around Northern Illinois honor fallen officers

Remembering the fallen—that’s what brought police from across Northern Illinois together Friday for an annual Officer Memorial Breakfast.

County, state and city police filled the Tebala Event Center in Rockford for the 38th annual event. The honor guard performed traditional ceremonies meant to pay respects to the fallen. They also set a table for one—symbolizing the fallen officer who would not be there to share the meal with the rest of the officers.

"Having your life taken in the line of duty is not something we ever want to have to deal with but unfortunately it’s been the case that we had to deal with it," Northern Illinois Multi-jurisdiction Honor Guard Lisa Hodges said. "And when we do, we always want to remember and not forget those officers."

The annual event comes on the heels of a state and national event honoring the fallen, including Rockford Officer Jaimie Cox, who was killed in the line of duty last November.