Police from around Northern Illinois honor fallen officers

Remembering the fallen—that’s what brought police from across Northern Illinois together Friday for an annual Officer Memorial Breakfast.

County, state and city police filled the Tebala Event Center in Rockford for the 38th annual event. The honor guard performed traditional ceremonies meant to pay respects to the fallen. They also set a table for one—symbolizing the fallen officer who would not be there to share the meal with the rest of the officers.

"Having your life taken in the line of duty is not something we ever want to have to deal with but unfortunately it’s been the case that we had to deal with it," Northern Illinois Multi-jurisdiction Honor Guard Lisa Hodges said. "And when we do, we always want to remember and not forget those officers."

The annual event comes on the heels of a state and national event honoring the fallen, including Rockford Officer Jaimie Cox, who was killed in the line of duty last November.

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

More News

13 Weather Authority

Rockford
38°
Freeport
36°
DeKalb
36°
Rochelle
37°
Sterling
37°
Janesville
37°
Monroe
36°
Rockford
38°
Freeport
36°
DeKalb
36°
Rochelle
37°
Sterling
37°
Janesville
37°
Monroe
36°
Saturday stays dry before snow arrives Sunday

Saturday stays dry before snow arrives Sunday

We'll get a break from the soggy weather before snow kicks in late Sunday morning.

Connect With WREX
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories

1 person killed in serious crash in front of Eisenhower M.S.

The Rockford Police Department is on the scene of a serious three car crash in front of Eisenhower Middle School.

Update: No injuries reported after fire at Crop Production Services near Dixon

13 WREX has learned that there has been a fire at Crop Production Services (CPS) in Dixon early this morning.

Complaints paired with outcry on social media prompts health inspection at RPS 205 schools, 13 News Digs Deeper into the reports

ROCKFORD (WREX) – Students and parents at East High School reached out to 13 News, saying they were unhappy with

Winnebago County board approves 2019 budget after weeks of debate about sheriff’s budget

The Winnebago County Board approves a 2019 budget after weeks of debate on how to close a $4 million budget

Officials on scene of a serious wreck in Rockford

Serious car crash in downtown Rockford.

Scroll to top
Skip to content