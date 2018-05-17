TEACHER OF THE WEEK: 13 News honors Ms. O’Rourke

Ms. O’Rourke started her career in the insurance industry."Teaching was the first thing I decided I didn’t want to do because my parents were both teachers," St. James second grade teacher, Mr. O’Rourke said.But her true love for kids brought her to the classroom. She says its the best decision she could have made.In her first year at St. James, she’s covered a lot of ground with her second graders; reading being a big one."Second grade is the last year you learn to read, and from then on you’re reading to learn," Ms. O"Rourke said.Wednesday, her students got to show what they’ve learned by reading from their journals. It’s an example of how far they’ve come in just a little bit of time."In the beginning of the year, it was tough to get two or three sentences out of them," Ms. O"Rourke said."Now they are writing three to four pages."Her students tell 13 news, no matter the subject, she makes it fun.Congrats to Ms. O"Rourke, an insurance agent-turned fun teacher, for changing the lives of second graders one lesson at a time.

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

More News

13 Weather Authority

Rockford
38°
Freeport
36°
DeKalb
36°
Rochelle
37°
Sterling
37°
Janesville
37°
Monroe
36°
Rockford
38°
Freeport
36°
DeKalb
36°
Rochelle
37°
Sterling
37°
Janesville
37°
Monroe
36°
Saturday stays dry before snow arrives Sunday

Saturday stays dry before snow arrives Sunday

We'll get a break from the soggy weather before snow kicks in late Sunday morning.

Connect With WREX
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories

Winnebago County board approves 2019 budget after weeks of debate about sheriff’s budget

The Winnebago County Board approves a 2019 budget after weeks of debate on how to close a $4 million budget

Officials on scene of a serious wreck in Rockford

Serious car crash in downtown Rockford.

Rain returns for the end of the week

Rain has been lacking so far this month with only 4 days measuring rainfall. That should change late this week

Winnebago County 2019 budget nearly $3 million in the red

Not only is the 2019 budget in the red, but the county says it looks like 2018 will end with

Winnebago School District negotiations still ongoing, strike on the table

Will they strike? That's the big question tonight about Winnebago teachers. 

Scroll to top
Skip to content