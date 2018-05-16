Preparations for Midtown Ethnic Festival underway

Celebrating Rockford’s melting pot—a festival this summer will do just that.

Preparations are officially underway for the annual Midtown Ethnic Festival. Fifty cultures will be represented with a parade, food, music, dancing and more. This is the 5th festival of its kind and it’s set for August 26. Organizers say they’re excited because it’s an event that has grown each year.

"The first meeting we ever had in the first year, 30 groups showed up," Organizer Dori Kearney said. "And those 30 groups are still here. So you know it’s something that needs to happen when people come and stick with it."

Midtown Ethnic Fest is still looking for ethnic groups to participate, volunteers and sponsors. If you’re interested please call call 815-871-1421.

Saturday stays dry before snow arrives Sunday

Saturday stays dry before snow arrives Sunday

We'll get a break from the soggy weather before snow kicks in late Sunday morning.

