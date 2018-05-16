Christian Life students clean up Magic Waters

A local school put its students to work Tuesday, cleaning up the community for a good cause.

"It’s just neat that we can spread ourselves throughout the whole area and just serve everybody," Christian Life High School Principal Mike Hoekstra said.

Christian Life Schools sent students to Magic Waters to help with grounds-keeping as a part of the Earthbeat Service Project.

The project has been going on for over 20 years but this year, Christian Life decided to get on board. Christian Life leaders hope the project will not only help the community but reinforce the values the values they teach their students.

"We spend a lot of time focusing on our faith and character and to take that from the class room, to take that from chapel and to put it out in our community is a wonderful thing for our students to do," Hoekstra said.

Christian Life had students at 14 different spots for the Rockford Park District throughout the day.