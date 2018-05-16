Athlete of the Week – Emily Offenheiser

Stockton senior shot put and discus thrower Emily Offenheiser is our WREX Athlete of the Week. Offenheiser is one of the top throwers in the state, and is gearing up for this weekend’s state meet.

She first started throwing when she was in seventh grade.

"I was just looking to fill something until softball season in the summer," Offenheiser said. "I wasn’t looking at anything serious for it."

She’s come a long way since that time, developing into one of the best throwers in Illinois with a future spot on Mizzou’s track and field team in the SEC next year. But throwing isn’t always easy.

"Throwing is one of the most frustrating things I’ve ever done," Offenheiser said. "You can do one thing right and four things wrong. It’s just about going back and getting that muscle memory."

Offenheiser finished fourth in the state in both shot put and discus as a junior, and wants to finish even stronger with her final throws in a Blackhawk uniform. She helped the Lady Blackhawks basketball team finish second in the state this past season, so a gold medal is the only thing left to bring home.