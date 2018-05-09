Athlete of the Week – Lexy Langloss

Dixon senior soccer player Lexy Langloss is our new WREX Athlete of the Week. Langloss and the Duchesses are having a strong season, finishing off a Big Northern Conference title as they get ready for the postseason. The Duchesses’ success comes from starting fast.

"Score quick and score often," Langloss said of Dixon’s style of play. "We always come out and try to score as fast as possible. It really affects their mentality coming into the game."

Langloss’ teammates know how she likes to strike.

"Her left foot is a killer," fellow senior Britney Pitzer said. "She will definitely catch you off guard by that."

Her ability to finish with both feet is key, as Dixon takes aim at its first Regional title since the freshman season of this senior class.

"I’m so proud of all the girls, proud of my classmates, proud of the younger girls who have come in and made an immediate impact," Langloss said.

Dixon begins its playoff run in the 2-A Kankakee Regional next Tuesday against the host school.