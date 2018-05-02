Athlete of the Week – Zac Cummins

Aquin senior three-sport standout Zac Cummins is our WREX Athlete of the Week. Cummins is a key part of Aquin’s baseball team, which has hopes of making a deep playoff run this season.

"I feel like we can make it to state this year," Cummins said. "We’ve been getting close the last two years, actually. Hopefully, we make the step this year."

Cummins was also a big contributor to Aquin’s football and basketball teams. He surpassed the 1,000 point mark for his basketball career this past winter. Having his family there for that moment made Cummins appreciate it even more.

"I remember them watching me at the Y when I was little," Cummins said. "Scoring 1,000 my senior year was cool. Seeing them in the crowd, and giving the ball to them."

Now every time he takes the ball in his hand on the mound, opposing hitters try to find a way to make contact. It’s a difficult task against a tall pitcher with good command of multiple pitches. He hopes to help the Bulldogs make one last run through the postseason over the next month.

