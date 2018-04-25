Athlete of the Week – Paige Yoder

Keith Country Day long jumper Paige Yoder is our new WREX Athlete of the Week. Yoder overcame a bad injury her sophomore season to win the 1-A state title in the long jump as a junior. Now she hopes to finish strong in her senior season.

"It’s so hard to come back from it," Yoder said of her injury. "One thing I can say is stay positive throughout the whole thing."

The recovery process was an arduous one for the multi-sport athlete, who also excels on the volleyball court.

"I get the chills," Yoder said. "It made me a better person and it made me grow and be a better athlete."

That positive outlook has Yoder primed for a strong finish to her high school career. She’s just happy to still be competing after what she’s endured.