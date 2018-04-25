Athlete of the Week – Paige Yoder

Keith Country Day long jumper Paige Yoder is our new WREX Athlete of the Week. Yoder overcame a bad injury her sophomore season to win the 1-A state title in the long jump as a junior. Now she hopes to finish strong in her senior season.

"It’s so hard to come back from it," Yoder said of her injury. "One thing I can say is stay positive throughout the whole thing."

The recovery process was an arduous one for the multi-sport athlete, who also excels on the volleyball court.

"I get the chills," Yoder said. "It made me a better person and it made me grow and be a better athlete."

That positive outlook has Yoder primed for a strong finish to her high school career. She’s just happy to still be competing after what she’s endured.

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

More Sports

13 Weather Authority

Rockford
38°
Freeport
36°
DeKalb
36°
Rochelle
37°
Sterling
37°
Janesville
37°
Monroe
36°
Rockford
38°
Freeport
36°
DeKalb
36°
Rochelle
37°
Sterling
37°
Janesville
37°
Monroe
36°
Saturday stays dry before snow arrives Sunday

Saturday stays dry before snow arrives Sunday

We'll get a break from the soggy weather before snow kicks in late Sunday morning.

Connect With WREX
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
RECENT SPORTS POSTS

East Wins RPS 205 Tip-Off Classic Title

East finished off a perfect 4-0 run through the fifth annual RPS 205 Classic tournament, winning 83-61 in the finale.

East rolls past Larkin in Tip-Off Classic

After taking a day off for Thanksgiving, the RPS 205 Tip-Off Classic returned Friday with East claiming a 76-49 victory

Byron falls to Monticello, 24-20, in 3-A state title game

Byron battled back from a fourth quarter deficit, but fell just short of bringing home a 3-A state championship, as

Forreston football takes home state title with 44-6 win over Camp Point Central

The Forreston Cardinals take home their third state title in 5 years after defeating Camp Point Central, 44-6, in Friday's

Athlete of the Week – Zak Alberts

Byron football senior Zak Alberts is the newest 13 WREX Athlete of the Week.

Scroll to top
Skip to content