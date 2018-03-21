Athlete of the Week – Andrew Wilhite

Stillman Valley senior baseball player Andrew Wilhite is our new WREX Athlete of the Week. The ambidextrous pitcher has struck out batters pitching with both his right and left hands throughout his high school career.

"It didn’t go well at first," Wilhite said. "But I kept progressing, kept getting better. I worked at it every single day. Eventually, I was able to do it."

Wilhite is committed to play at the University of Minnesota next year, a dream he’s had for a long time.

"The thing that really hit me was when he was nine years old, he came to me and he told me he wanted to play Division I baseball," his dad and Stillman Valley baseball coach Scott Wilhite said.

Wilhite has worked on his skills relentlessly ever since to achieve his goal. And he has a few more goals left to achieve with the Cardinals in his senior year.

adwpadmin

