Rockford man arrested on stolen weapons charges

Rockford Police have arrested a man on multiple charges; including a stolen weapon.

23-year-old Tony Catlin Jr was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen firearm and no foid card. 

Officials say they responded to the 2200 block of Berkley Avenue on Wednesday afternoon for reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found shell casings in the street. As the investigation unfolded, police believed the subjects responsible were in the area and later made contact with them in the apartment. 

The apartment was checked for weapons and officers found two stolen handguns inside. The guns were returned to Boone County. 

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

More News

13 Weather Authority

Rockford
48°
Freeport
45°
DeKalb
48°
Rochelle
48°
Sterling
50°
Janesville
45°
Monroe
44°
Rockford
48°
Freeport
45°
DeKalb
48°
Rochelle
48°
Sterling
50°
Janesville
45°
Monroe
44°
Flash flooding looms over Friday night

Flash flooding looms over Friday night

﻿ ROCKFORD (WREX) – Showers and storms are back in the area Friday, and could at times bring heavy rainfall

Connect With WREX
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories

Winnebago County board approves 2019 budget after weeks of debate about sheriff’s budget

The Winnebago County Board approves a 2019 budget after weeks of debate on how to close a $4 million budget

Officials on scene of a serious wreck in Rockford

Serious car crash in downtown Rockford.

Rain returns for the end of the week

Rain has been lacking so far this month with only 4 days measuring rainfall. That should change late this week

Winnebago County 2019 budget nearly $3 million in the red

Not only is the 2019 budget in the red, but the county says it looks like 2018 will end with

Winnebago School District negotiations still ongoing, strike on the table

Will they strike? That's the big question tonight about Winnebago teachers. 

Scroll to top
Skip to content