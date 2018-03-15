Rockford man arrested on stolen weapons charges

Rockford Police have arrested a man on multiple charges; including a stolen weapon.

23-year-old Tony Catlin Jr was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen firearm and no foid card.

Officials say they responded to the 2200 block of Berkley Avenue on Wednesday afternoon for reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found shell casings in the street. As the investigation unfolded, police believed the subjects responsible were in the area and later made contact with them in the apartment.

The apartment was checked for weapons and officers found two stolen handguns inside. The guns were returned to Boone County.