Athlete of the Week – Peyton Flynn

Belvidere North soccer and basketball standout Peyton Flynn is our new WREX Athlete of the Week. Flynn is transitioning between the two sports seasons right now, and doing so with ease. She notched a hat trick in the Blue Thunder’s season opener this week, as she looks to lead her team to a second straight NIC-10 title.

"We know we have a target on our back this year, but that gives us motivation," Flynn said. "We want to defend our title this year, so we’re going to work even harder."

She says playing two sports helps her excel in both.

"My footwork has gotten a lot better, it’s related," Flynn said. "And my defending reflects in both sports."

Flynn will play her college soccer at Valparaiso next year, but before that, she wants to make a little more noise with the Blue Thunder.

