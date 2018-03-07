Athlete of the Week – Ben Ambrose

Boylan senior basketball player Ben Ambrose is our WREX Athlete of the Week. Ambrose embraces crunch-time moments, and has helped the Titans win NIC-10 and Regional titles. Ambrose loves the game-changing moments and the drama they bring.

"It really brings out the game of basketball," Ambrose said. "It’s basketball at its finest when it really counts."

Boylan head coach Brett McAllister knew Ambrose could fill the role of go-to player in the minutes.

"We kind of identified that with Ben when I was coaching him as a sophomore," McAllister said. "He kind of enjoys that bigger moment."

Whether it’s a big three-pointer or a clutch free throw, Ambrose takes advantage of the opportunities he gets to close out games, and it has Boylan into the 3-A Sectional round of the postseason.

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

More Sports

13 Weather Authority

Rockford
52°
Freeport
48°
DeKalb
52°
Rochelle
51°
Sterling
56°
Janesville
55°
Monroe
51°
Rockford
52°
Freeport
48°
DeKalb
52°
Rochelle
51°
Sterling
56°
Janesville
55°
Monroe
51°
Dry stretch continues this week

Dry stretch continues this week

It is safe to say that all rain gear can be put in the back of the closet.

Connect With WREX
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
RECENT SPORTS POSTS

Rodgers’ Three 4th Quarter Touchdowns Fuel Comeback over Bears

The Green Bay Packers overcame a 20-point deficit for a thrilling 24-23 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday night.

FNF Player of the Week Poll #3

The third week of Friday Night Football delivered more terrific performances from our area players, with five finalists vying for

Rockford Friends Unite in New Mexico-Wisconsin Game

#5 Wisconsin's 45-14 victory over New Mexico offered a unique opportunity for two Rockford natives to match up against each

Friday Night Football – Week 3 Scores & Highlights

We've reached the one-third mark of the 2018 IHSA football season, and conference races are starting to come into focus

RVC hires new women’s basketball coach

Rock Valley College hires Taylor Ignoto as its new women's basketball head coach.

Scroll to top
Skip to content