Athlete of the Week – Jacob Appino

Boylan senior swimmer Jacob Appino is our Athlete of the Week. Appino qualified for the state swim meet in the 100 butterfly with an emotional win at Sectionals, just one day after his grandfather’s funeral.

"Swim for Jim, his name was Jim," Appino said. "That’s what I thought about before the meet started."

Jacob delivered an inspired performance to qualify for state in his final year in the pool with Boylan. Now he wants to finish strong.

"I’m going to try to go for the school record at that meet," Appino said. "If I don’t get it, I’ll still be happy I went there. I’ll try to go out with a bang as best I can."

And he’ll be thinking of his grandfather before the race.

"I’m honored to be his grandson," Appino said. "I owe a lot of what I’ve accomplished to him."

So he’ll swim for Jim one more time, while trying to end his career on a high note.

