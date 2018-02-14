Athlete of the Week – Treasure Childs

Harlem senior bowler Treasure Childs is our WREX Athlete of the Week. Childs bowled a 300 in last week’s Sectional tournament, helping Harlem win it and advance to the state tournament this weekend at Cherry Bowl. The perfect game meant a lot to the senior.

"I was proud of myself and amazed that I actually did it," Childs said. "I didn’t think I had it in me, honestly. I’ve been waiting since my freshman year to do it. And to do it at Sectionals with people that I love around me was amazing."

After Childs graduates from Harlem, she plans on enlisting in the military.

"I chose that decision because of family," Childs said. "I’m an Army kid, so I decided to do that. I think it’s the right thing to do. I love our country, so I just wanted to serve."

Before that, Childs hopes to help Harlem take home its second straight state championship. Bowling begins at Cherry Bowl Friday morning at 9:00.

