Athlete of the Week – Anna Broski

Stillman Valley senior basketball player Anna Broski is our WREX Athlete of the Week. Broski fills up the stat sheet for the Lady Cardinals, and can probably compute any of her percentages in her head. She’s bound for the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to study and play basketball at the prestigious school.

Her love of math comes from wanting to push her own boundaries.

"I feel like it’s about challenging yourself more than anything, so I like that challenge," Broski said.

Before she heads to M.I.T., Broski is gearing up for one more playoff run with the Lady Cardinals. Stillman Valley plays Rochelle in the 3-A Dixon Regional quarterfinals Monday night.