Athlete of the Week – Tony Cassioppi

Hononegah senior wrestler Tony Cassioppi is our new WREX Athlete of the Week. Cassioppi is fresh off a NIC-10 title, and is gearing up for his final run through the postseason, trying to finish off back-to-back perfect seasons.

"I haven’t wrestled a full match yet this season," Cassioppi said.

He was 27 pins and two wins by tech fall heading into Regionals this weekend. His success the past two seasons paved over a bumpy road leading up to it.

"I’ve broken seven bones in high school," Cassioppi said. "So, the key is to come back and just try not to lose ground when you’re hurt."

Cassioppi took the next step in his career when he started wrestling year-round. He’s won big tournaments both nationally and internationally over the past couple of summers.

"He’s a student of the sport," Hononegah head wrestling coach Anthony Miers said. "That’s one of the main things. When we’re drilling, he’s looking at how can we do this a little bit better. That’s how he is on the mat."

That mental side of the sport has allowed Cassioppi to flourish and dominate his opponents physically. He’ll take his talents to one of the top wrestling programs in the country, the University of Iowa, next year. But first, he wants one more state championship to his name.

