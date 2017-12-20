Athlete of the Week – Andrew Morrissey

Winnebago senior basketball player Andrew Morrissey is our new WREX Athlete of the Week. Morrissey is an NCAA Division I recruit to North Alabama, and he hopes to finish his high school career in a big way. He’s become accustomed to dealing with a lot of attention from opposing defenses.

"Sometimes when I’m double or triple teamed, it’s important for me to find the open guy so I’m not putting up a terrible or wild shot," Morrissey said.

Andrew’s twin brother Matthew Morrissey is also on the team with him. Matthew says he’s the tougher of the two twins, but he’s about a foot shorter than Andrew. They have that bond that runs deep between twins.

"It’s awesome to be on the court with each other and we know our chemistry on the court," Andrew says of playing with his twin.

Winnebago hopes to put together a big season with their big man leading the way into March.

