Athlete of the Week – Jared Van Vleet

Stillman Valley wrestler Jared Van Vleet is our WREX Athlete of the Week. He finished second at state last year, and he’s motivated to finish one spot better this year.

"Last year’s state finish is what’s fueling the fire this year," Van Vleet said. "Second place finish, I’m grateful for it, but it’s not where I wanted to be."

The senior also serves as a key leader for the other Cardinals in the program.

"I’ve really taken them under my wing," Van Vleet said. "They’re starting to do better. Tournament by tournament, they’re getting wins and pins. It’s a really positive atmosphere."

After his high school days are done, Van Vleet will wrestle at the Air Force Academy. But before that, he hopes to close out his career with a state championship.