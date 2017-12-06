Athlete of the Week – Madeline Prestegaard

Ashton-Franklin Center senior basketball player Madeline Prestegaard is our new WREX Athlete of the Week. Prestegaard is the first NCAA Division I recruit in the history of A-FC girls sports. She is committed to play at the University of Vermont next year.

"I never really thought about that no one else has done it before but it’s pretty cool," Prestegaard said. "I hope I’m the ground-breaking athlete for many years to come."

Madeline and her younger sister Jaynee form a sort of twin towers for the Lady Raiders.

"It’s amazing how far we’ve gotten in the past two or three years," junior Jaynee Prestegaard said.

A-FC has won two straight Regional championships, going a combined 52-5 over the past two seasons. The Prestegaard sisters hope to make one more deep postseason run this year.

