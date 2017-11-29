Athlete of the Week – Kenny Strawbridge

Rockford Lutheran senior basketball player Kenny Strawbridge is our new WREX Athlete of the Week. Strawbridge missed a good portion of his junior season with injuries, so he’s ready to come back strong his senior year.

"[I was able] to be a leader from a standpoint of not playing, just on the side," Strawbridge said. "Soaking in everything, not taking stuff for granted and paying attention to the little things."

Strawbridge is an unselfish player by nature, who loves getting his teammates involved in the action.

"He’s so unselfish, at times I’ve had to jump on him for being too unselfish," Lutheran head coach Tom Guse said. "Sometimes your forced shot is better than anything we can get right now, so you have to look to score."

Strawbridge is ready for his final run with the Crusaders, and hopes to make it a big one in the Big Northern.

