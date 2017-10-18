Athlete of the Week – Nicole Christiansen

Guilford senior tennis player Nicole Christiansen is our new WREX Athlete of the Week. Christiansen qualified for her fourth straight state tournament with a third place finish at sectionals last week.

"There’s a lot of people who can’t really say that," Christiansen said of qualifying for state all four years. "This year, I’m going to give it my all. [It’s my] last year, you might as well go big."

The NIC-10 has a talented group of tennis players this year, which has helped prepare Christiansen for the state tournament.

"There’s definitely a lot of talent here," Christiansen said. "Every grinding match brings your game up a little bit more. It’s great experience."

The state tournament runs Thursday through Saturday in the Chicago suburbs.

Spotty drizzle possible, mostly dry Friday

The clouds that moved into the Stateline Thursday are producing some light drizzle across the Stateline.

