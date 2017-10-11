Athlete of the Week – Caitlin Schoepfer

Rockford Lutheran senior golfer Caitlin Schoepfer is our new WREX Athlete of the Week. Schoepfer has helped the Lady Crusaders roll through the postseason on their way to this weekend’s state tournament. The depth of the team impresses her.

"I just have to remember how good our team has gotten," Schoepfer said. "We’re all amazing. We all matter. Every score matters. Even if it doesn’t count towards it. If one of us has a bad day, it’s going to count."

Schoepfer has improved a lot through her four years of high school. She played for the Alpine Bank team in the Rockford PRO/AM this past summer, and her appreciation of the sport has grown as she has.

"I remember, when I was younger, I hated golf," Schoepfer said. "As I’ve gotten older, I’ve fallen in love with it. I can’t imagine my life without it. The community helped me learn how to love the sport."

She hopes to make one more big memory on the course this weekend and help Lutheran win a state championship.