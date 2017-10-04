Athlete of the Week – Ricky Sarmiento

Guilford’s Ricky Sarmiento had a big week in two sports, making him our new WREX Athlete of the Week. Sarmiento plays for the soccer and football teams, and hit winning kicks for each team last week in games against Boylan.

Sarmiento buried the clinching penalty kick to lift the soccer team to a win over the Titans in a shootout, then hit a field goal in overtime to give the football team a 31-28 win.

"It does change it up when I have to shoot low for soccer, then lean back and shoot high for football," Sarmiento said. "Sometimes it gets a little more difficult."

He says making the PK in soccer on Wednesday gave him confidence he could hit the football game-winner Friday.

"Different kicks, but he’s got a great leg," Guilford soccer coach Luke Anderson said. "He knows how to strike the ball well. That confidence, some of that poise, comes out in both sports."

Guilford leads the NIC-10 soccer standings, and is 3-3 in football with three games to go. Sarmiento will continue to do his part to help both teams succeed on the field.