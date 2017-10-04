Athlete of the Week – Ricky Sarmiento

Guilford’s Ricky Sarmiento had a big week in two sports, making him our new WREX Athlete of the Week. Sarmiento plays for the soccer and football teams, and hit winning kicks for each team last week in games against Boylan.

Sarmiento buried the clinching penalty kick to lift the soccer team to a win over the Titans in a shootout, then hit a field goal in overtime to give the football team a 31-28 win.

"It does change it up when I have to shoot low for soccer, then lean back and shoot high for football," Sarmiento said. "Sometimes it gets a little more difficult."

He says making the PK in soccer on Wednesday gave him confidence he could hit the football game-winner Friday.

"Different kicks, but he’s got a great leg," Guilford soccer coach Luke Anderson said. "He knows how to strike the ball well. That confidence, some of that poise, comes out in both sports."

Guilford leads the NIC-10 soccer standings, and is 3-3 in football with three games to go. Sarmiento will continue to do his part to help both teams succeed on the field.

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

More Sports

13 Weather Authority

Rockford
49°
Freeport
43°
DeKalb
49°
Rochelle
46°
Sterling
43°
Janesville
48°
Monroe
45°
Rockford
49°
Freeport
43°
DeKalb
49°
Rochelle
46°
Sterling
43°
Janesville
48°
Monroe
45°
Freezing conditions overnight

Freezing conditions overnight

The cold weather continues for a second night into early-Saturday morning.

Connect With WREX
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
RECENT SPORTS POSTS

Friday Night Football – Week 8 Scores & Highlights

Eight weeks down, one to go in the 2018 IHSA football regular season. We're a week away from learning who

Thursday high school sports roundup

After a scoreless first half, East exploded for four goals in the second half to beat Belvidere North, 4-0, and

Knaus, Johnson to part ways in 2019

Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus will end their working relationship -- the longest pairing of a driver and crew chief

Athlete of the Week – Alex Staver

Stockton senior golfer Alex Staver is our new WREX Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Rock Valley College.

Tuesday high school soccer roundup

Boylan held off East in a big game in the NIC-10 soccer standings, taking a 2-1 win to clinch at

Scroll to top
Skip to content