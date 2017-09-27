Athlete of the Week – Briana Stoffregen

Rockford Christian senior swimmer Briana Stoffregen is our new WREX Athlete of the Week. Stoffregen made it to state in her first year of high school swimming last year. Prior to last season, she had only swam for clubs outside of high school. But she was welcomed with open arms to the Rockford Christian team.

"Honestly, [this is] the most welcoming team I’ve ever been on," Stoffregen said. "The coach was fantastic. He helped me through all my strokes and helped me grow as a swimmer."

That growth helped her reach the state meet in the 50 and 100-yard freestyle races. Her sprinting ability is something Rockford Christian has never seen.

"She’s completely rewritten our record books from a sprint standpoint," head coach Kurt Ekberg said.

Stoffregen hopes to make one more trip to the state meet in her senior year, and she’ll enjoy the ride with her Lady Royal Lions teammates along the way.