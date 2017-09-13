Athlete of the Week – Elle Maculan

Auburn senior cross country runner Elle Maculan is our Athlete of the Week. Maculan is off to a strong start to this cross country season, with hopes of following in her parents’ footsteps, who were both strong runners in high school.

"As it goes on and you get older in high school, there’s a lot more pressure to do well," Maculan said.

She’s handled that pressure well. Maculan is the team leader for Auburn, which has several young runners on the team.

"Elle has taken that torch and leads by example," head coach Marty Contreras said.

Maculan has taken some valuable lessons about perseverance from her parents.

"My parents always gave me this talk on overcoming walls, which are like mental blocks," Maculan said. "You can do, physically, a lot more than you think you can."

Maculan also runs hurdles for the track team in the spring, but she’s hoping to get to Peoria for the state cross country meet this fall.