Athlete of the Week – Bryce Bryden

Winnebago senior quarterback Bryce Bryden is this week’s Athlete of the Week. Bryden has thrown seven touchdowns through two games, both Winnebago wins. He’s leading a resurgence for the Indians on the gridiron.

"I had a feeling the second week of practice we were going to be good," Bryden said. "We definitely were skidding and now we’re stepping up so it’s good."

Bryden stepped in at quarterback last year when Jess Smith went down with an injury. That playing experience is proving to be huge for Bryden early this season.

"Just having that in-game experience, there’s no substitute for that," Winnebago head coach Mark Helm said. "And he got a postseason game under his belt. That kind of experience, you can’t simulate that in practice."

Winnebago will try to improve to 3-0 Friday night when the Indians travel to face Mendota.

Hotter weather lingers this weekend

Hotter weather lingers this weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) – The weather keeps the heat and sunshine going into the weekend! Saturday and Sunday will be almost

